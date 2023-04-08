Critical Contrast: Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) & PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

Axtel (OTCMKTS:AXTLF – Get Rating) and PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Axtel has a beta of -0.33, indicating that its share price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PLDT has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Axtel alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.6% of PLDT shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of PLDT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Axtel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PLDT $3.78 billion 1.33 $192.92 million $0.91 25.63

This table compares Axtel and PLDT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PLDT has higher revenue and earnings than Axtel.

Profitability

This table compares Axtel and PLDT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axtel N/A N/A N/A PLDT 5.09% 24.42% 4.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Axtel and PLDT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axtel 0 0 0 0 N/A PLDT 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

PLDT beats Axtel on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Axtel

(Get Rating)

AXTEL SAB de CV engages in the provision of public telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Business Operation and Government. The Business Operation segment offers communication services and value-added services, such as information, data and internet technologies for both local and international businesses. The Government segment provides services through the company’s network and infrastructure for the federal, state and municipal governments. The company was founded on July 22, 1994 and is headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Mexico.

About PLDT

(Get Rating)

PLDT, Inc. engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients. The Other segments consists interests in digital platforms and other technologies, including interests in VIH and Multisys. The company was founded on November 28, 1928 and is headquartered in Makati City, Philippines.

Receive News & Ratings for Axtel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axtel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.