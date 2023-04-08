Critical Contrast: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) vs. Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ – Get Rating) and Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and Akari Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Equillium alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium N/A -102.95% -59.72% Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Equillium and Akari Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 4 0 3.00 Akari Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Equillium presently has a consensus target price of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 1,425.55%. Akari Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $2.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1,210.77%. Given Equillium’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Equillium is more favorable than Akari Therapeutics.

37.6% of Equillium shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 28.5% of Equillium shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.8% of Akari Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Equillium has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akari Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equillium and Akari Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium $15.76 million 1.62 -$62.43 million ($1.90) -0.39 Akari Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.42 million ($0.35) -0.60

Akari Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Equillium. Akari Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Akari Therapeutics beats Equillium on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equillium

(Get Rating)

Equillium, Inc. engages in the development of products for severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory, disorders with high unmet medical need. Its product pipeline includes EQ001, which is a monoclonal antibody that selectively targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6. The company was founded by Daniel Mark Bradbury, Bruce D. Steel, and Stephen Connelly on March, 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About Akari Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.