Cronos (CRO) Price Down 1.8% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Cronos token can currently be bought for $0.0685 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $10.53 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00062425 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00039281 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000230 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00017541 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000196 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cronos is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

