Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.34.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 40,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.