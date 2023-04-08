Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.61. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.89 and a one year high of $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $28.94 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.34.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products. Its products include Acetadote, Caldolor, Kristalose, Omeclamox, Vaprisol, Vibativ, Sancuso, Boxaban, Vasculan. Dyscorban, and RediTrex.
See Also
