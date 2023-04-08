Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Cummins by 254.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Cummins by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $220.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.58. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $261.91.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 41.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,540 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.34, for a total transaction of $1,397,963.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at $4,073,776.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,929 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.13, for a total value of $1,524,523.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,151,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,709 shares of company stock worth $4,245,545. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cummins from $264.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Articles

