Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Currency Exchange International, Corp. (TSE:CXI – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$24.59 and last traded at C$24.60. 2,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 9,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$25.01.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.48, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.53. The stock has a market cap of C$158.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.70.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported C$0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$26.38 million for the quarter. Currency Exchange International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 16.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Currency Exchange International, Corp. will post 2.6412134 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Currency Exchange International, Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money service and payment businesses in the United States and Canada. It offers financial institutions, international wire payments, foreign check clearing, foreign bank note exchange, and foreign draft issuance solutions; corporate, hedge and risk management, and international payment solutions; and international traveler's, foreign currency exchange, bitcoin and ether cryptocurrencies, gold bullion coins and bars, multi-currency cash passport, and American Express traveler's cheque solutions.

