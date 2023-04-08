D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $14.08 Million Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,504 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.9% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,827,000 after buying an additional 9,451,255 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,366,000 after buying an additional 3,932,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,057,000 after buying an additional 3,348,150 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.64.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

