D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

D.B. Root & Company LLC decreased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% during the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,348 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $14,384,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 261,683 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $11,618,000. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $9,283,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND stock opened at $46.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $49.16.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

