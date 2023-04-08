DAO Maker (DAO) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for about $1.45 or 0.00005169 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $218.20 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,644,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. The official website for DAO Maker is daomaker.com.

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

