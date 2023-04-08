Decred (DCR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.44 Million

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Decred coin can now be purchased for $21.02 or 0.00075023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decred has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $312.44 million and approximately $4.44 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00151096 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00039446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000203 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003559 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000042 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 14,861,977 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official message board is www.decredmagazine.com. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that emphasizes community input, open governance, and sustainable funding for development. It uses a hybrid Proof-of-Work (PoW) and Proof-of-Stake (PoS) mining system to ensure fair distribution and community involvement. Decred stakeholders enforce the blockchain’s consensus rules, determine the direction of future development, and decide how the project’s treasury is used to fund it. Block rewards are split between PoW miners, stakeholders, and the Decred Treasury, with PoS voting being central to governance. Holders can “stake” DCR to obtain voting tickets, which are randomly called to vote on-chain. 80% of the block reward goes to ticket holders, while the remaining 10% goes to the Decred Treasury. The Decred Constitution outlines guiding principles for the project, subject to amendment through Politeia proposals.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

