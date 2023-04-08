DeepBrain Chain (DBC) Price Down 3.6% This Week

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One DeepBrain Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DeepBrain Chain has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. DeepBrain Chain has a total market cap of $15.12 million and $752,496.01 worth of DeepBrain Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DeepBrain Chain

DeepBrain Chain (DBC) is a token. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2017. DeepBrain Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. The official website for DeepBrain Chain is www.deepbrainchain.org. The Reddit community for DeepBrain Chain is /r/DeepBrainChain. DeepBrain Chain’s official Twitter account is @deepbrainchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeepBrain Chain is an NEO-based artificial intelligence platform that will leverage the blockchain technology to implement a decentralized, low-cost, and AI computing platform. By using the blockchain technology the platform’s AI will be powered by the computational power of the network mining nodes. Furthermore, the mining nodes will be incentivized using the Smart Contracts feature.

The DeepBrain Chain token (DBC) will be used to reward the network miners.”

DeepBrain Chain Token Trading

