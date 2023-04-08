Denver Wealth Management Inc. Buys 8,647 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDYG. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $24,601,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 309,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,193,000 after purchasing an additional 238,426 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,188,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,006,000. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 726,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,833,000 after buying an additional 81,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,252. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.97 and a 1-year high of $75.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

