Denver Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMO – Get Rating) by 124.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,590 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSMO. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,657,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,685.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 235,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,848,000 after purchasing an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 530,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after purchasing an additional 207,912 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $4,528,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF by 272.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 70,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares during the period.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.92. 16,603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,412. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2024. BSMO was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/3 – 4/7
- Costco Sales Disappoint, Markets Are Missing This Upside Driver
- First Republic Bank Is A Speculative Play, Here’s Why
- The WD-40 Company Bottoms With Reversal In Sight
- 3 Low-Cost Stock ETFs That Are Crushing It This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2024 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.