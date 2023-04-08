Denver Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Human Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 131,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,979,000 after acquiring an additional 16,822 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 74,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,659,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,303,650. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.59. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.