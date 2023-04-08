Denver Wealth Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Denver Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1,268.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 42,217 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,595,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 197.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 39,318 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,152,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 2,814.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 32,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RYU stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $116.79. 15,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,591. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $99.69 and a 12 month high of $127.59. The stock has a market cap of $436.79 million, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

