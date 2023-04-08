Denver Wealth Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 751,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,534,000 after acquiring an additional 28,014 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth about $31,000. 66.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.61. 1,957,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,141,691. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.81 and a 52 week high of $99.54.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.53%.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

