Denver Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,586 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 49.6% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 885.1% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,804. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a one year low of $95.76 and a one year high of $127.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.31.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

