dForce USD (USX) Price Hits $1.02 on Major Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $40.16 million and approximately $5,393.96 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00003620 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.70 or 0.00323269 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012105 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000878 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 50% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000639 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000202 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,546,555 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00698744 USD and is up 1.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $22,068.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

