Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,149 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.09% of Diageo worth $90,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the first quarter worth $33,000. 9.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.2 %

DEO stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $185.36. 406,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,922. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.98. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($39.24) to GBX 2,750 ($34.15) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Investec raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.34) to GBX 4,890 ($60.73) in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,060.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.