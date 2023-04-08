Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $8.40 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $8.50.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Diversey from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Diversey from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.01.

DSEY opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 2.15. Diversey has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.68.

Diversey ( NASDAQ:DSEY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $701.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.41 million. Diversey had a positive return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Diversey will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSEY. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 19,023.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,020,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,574 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Diversey by 144.7% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,577,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,850 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Diversey by 491.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,544,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,584 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Diversey by 251.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,578,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in Diversey by 55.4% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 951,084 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

