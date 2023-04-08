Drive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 773 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 179.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 162,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,548,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMO. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $640.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Down 0.8 %

TMO stock opened at $575.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $221.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $561.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $546.18.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.49, for a total transaction of $4,083,675.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,655 shares in the company, valued at $36,292,980.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.18, for a total value of $11,383,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at $73,256,311.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $16,966,971. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Featured Articles

