Drive Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,309 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of Drive Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 16,026 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Mastercard by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 14,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 354,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,278,000 after acquiring an additional 59,814 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total transaction of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,440,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mastercard Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard stock opened at $361.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $343.74. The firm has a market cap of $344.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

