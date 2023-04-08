Drive Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,405 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $2,363,000. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD stock opened at $208.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $207.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.72%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $286.00 to $266.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.26.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Stories

