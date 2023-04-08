Drive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $606,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after acquiring an additional 23,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

SRE stock opened at $155.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. Sempra Energy has a 52-week low of $136.54 and a 52-week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.53.

Sempra Energy Increases Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.29. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sempra Energy news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,940 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.16, for a total value of $473,810.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,504 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,547 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

