EAC Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,410.50 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded down 21.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One EAC token can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $7,410.50 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00959503 USD and is down -19.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,949.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

