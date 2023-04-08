EAC Price Reaches $0.0112 (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 24% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $3.35 million and $8,771.68 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EAC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0112 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00323884 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00012121 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000877 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00959503 USD and is down -19.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,949.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.