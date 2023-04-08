Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $550.61

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (LON:EYE – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 550.61 ($6.84) and traded as high as GBX 569.80 ($7.08). Eagle Eye Solutions Group shares last traded at GBX 569.48 ($7.07), with a volume of 9,263 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Eagle Eye Solutions Group alerts:

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 551.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 562.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of £166.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19,000.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Company Profile

In other Eagle Eye Solutions Group news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday sold 23,410 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 540 ($6.71), for a total transaction of £126,414 ($156,997.02). Company insiders own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing technology software as a service solutions in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and Asia Pacific. It creates digital connections that enable personalized marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions, and gift services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Eye Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.