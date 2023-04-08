Edward Jones Upgrades Accenture (NYSE:ACN) to Buy

Edward Jones upgraded shares of Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

ACN has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $281.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.66 and its 200-day moving average is $274.17. Accenture has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $344.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at $9,509,299.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,475 shares of company stock valued at $10,225,149 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Stories

