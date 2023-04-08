Efinity Token (EFI) Price Tops $0.0794 on Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Efinity Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0794 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $49.39 million and $511,816.18 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Efinity Token has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00337719 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 622,051,950 tokens. The official message board for Efinity Token is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. The official website for Efinity Token is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity, which is focused on being an NFT highway and not a general computing blockchain. The primary function of the token is for creating, transferring, and purchasing NFTs. Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to be minimal and stay in the background, so users can enjoy their NFTs without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.