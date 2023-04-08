Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Thursday, March 30th.
Ekso Bionics Trading Up 3.3 %
Shares of EKSO stock opened at $1.55 on Thursday. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $20.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.49.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
