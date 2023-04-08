ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENG opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $15.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.87. ENGlobal has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

