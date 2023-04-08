ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €12.00 ($13.04) price target on ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.00 ($19.57) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($20.65) target price on ENI in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.90 ($16.20) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($21.74) price target on ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €16.50 ($17.93) price target on ENI in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €13.53 ($14.71) on Tuesday. ENI has a 12-month low of €10.45 ($11.36) and a 12-month high of €14.94 ($16.24). The stock has a market cap of $45.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of €13.44 and a 200-day moving average of €13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.83.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude and Power; and Corporate and Other activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in the research, development, and production of oil, condensates and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects.

