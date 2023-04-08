Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem Price Performance

Enzo Biochem stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $3.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enzo Biochem

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENZ. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Enzo Biochem by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 28,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 59,728 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 50.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enzo Biochem

Enzo Biochem, Inc is an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, which focuses on delivering and applying advanced technology capabilities to produce affordable reliable products and services that enable customers to meet their clinical needs. It operates through the following segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

See Also

