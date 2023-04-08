EOS Trading Up 3.1% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $1.23 or 0.00004383 BTC on exchanges. EOS has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and approximately $90.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EOS has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00004502 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004005 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001219 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,087,636,640 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,636,639 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official message board is eosnetwork.com/blog.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a blockchain platform that allows developers to easily create decentralized applications (dApps), decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) and other blockchain-based projects. It uses a combination of Proof of Work (PoW) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to secure its network and validate transactions. It was developed by Block.one, a company founded by a team of experienced blockchain developers led by Daniel Larimer, the founder of Bitshares, Steem, and DPoS. EOS is used for creating and deploying dApps, DAOs, and other blockchain projects, and provides users with the ability to securely transfer value and store data on the EOS blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

