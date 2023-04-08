Equius Partners Inc. Invests $207,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Equius Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 787 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Amgen comprises 0.1% of Equius Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Culbertson A N & Co Inc lifted its holdings in Amgen by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 1,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $997,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $235,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 7.3% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 18,425 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 490,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,241,000 after acquiring an additional 26,471 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $253.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.30 and a twelve month high of $296.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.04. The firm has a market cap of $135.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.64.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. SVB Securities dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.44.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.