Ergo Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $95.66 Million (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for $1.41 or 0.00005011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a total market cap of $95.66 million and approximately $313,585.63 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,094.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.66 or 0.00322692 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00012016 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.87 or 0.00565507 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.47 or 0.00072867 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00443530 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001324 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003545 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 67,953,741 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.