Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Trading Down 0.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $35.50. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock. Evans Bancorp traded as low as $32.22 and last traded at $32.22. 2,501 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 14,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.40.
Institutional Trading of Evans Bancorp
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 86.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Evans Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Evans Bancorp by 537.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Evans Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.87.
Evans Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a positive change from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.92%.
Evans Bancorp Company Profile
Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.
