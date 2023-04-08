Evercore ISI Cuts Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $48.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Baxter International from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baxter International from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baxter International has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Baxter International Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAX stock opened at $42.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200-day moving average is $48.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.55. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $37.35 and a 52-week high of $80.58.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -24.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,220 shares of company stock worth $2,960,502. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baxter International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baxter International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

