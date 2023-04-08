Everdome (DOME) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.40 Million

Everdome (DOME) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Everdome has a total market cap of $21.90 million and $2.40 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

