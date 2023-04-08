Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Everi from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Everi Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.87. Everi has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

Insider Activity

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.55 million. Everi had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,257.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $111,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,007.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 5,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total transaction of $97,266.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,819 shares in the company, valued at $721,257.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,633 shares of company stock worth $923,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Everi

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Everi by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About Everi

(Get Rating)

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive, and gaming industry. It operates through the Games and Financial Technology Solutions (FinTech) segments. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions, and ancillary products and services.

See Also

