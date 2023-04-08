Everipedia (IQ) Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week

Everipedia (IQ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Everipedia token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everipedia has a market cap of $86.87 million and approximately $5.38 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Everipedia has traded up 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 13,098,383,539 tokens. The Reddit community for Everipedia is https://reddit.com/r/everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @iqwiki and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Everipedia is iq.wiki.

Everipedia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The IQ token is a cryptocurrency that powers IQ.wiki, the world’s largest cryptocurrency encyclopedia. It is a governance and DeFi token where staking earns rewards and holders vote on platform decisions. The token is managed by BrainDAO and backed by various digital assets. Staking IQ tokens through HiIQ earns rewards and allows for participation in platform governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

