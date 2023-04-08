Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $67,190.00 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $67,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,835.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sarah Condella sold 2,924 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.12, for a total value of $178,714.88.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Sarah Condella sold 954 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $62,572.86.

On Monday, January 9th, Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00.

EXAS opened at $66.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75 and a beta of 1.41. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $29.27 and a 12 month high of $72.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.61 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EXAS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Exact Sciences from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.14.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

