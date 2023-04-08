Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $185.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Extra Space Storage from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:EXR opened at $162.79 on Tuesday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $222.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.21. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insider Transactions at Extra Space Storage

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,440 shares of company stock worth $2,172,313 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Extra Space Storage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,648,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,149,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,582 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,823,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,084,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,005,000 after acquiring an additional 145,688 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,877,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,405,000 after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Articles

