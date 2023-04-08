Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH) Given New $1.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fathom Digital Manufacturing (NYSE:FATH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on FATH. Craig Hallum lowered Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital lowered Fathom Digital Manufacturing from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Fathom Digital Manufacturing from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fathom Digital Manufacturing presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.25.

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FATH opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67. Fathom Digital Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $7.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fathom Digital Manufacturing

In related news, CEO Ryan Martin sold 66,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $94,756.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,691,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,223.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 82,124 shares of company stock worth $113,789 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 11,090 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 397,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fathom Digital Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

About Fathom Digital Manufacturing

Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corporation, a digital manufacturing platform, provides product development and manufacturing services in North America. It provides plastic and metal additive manufacturing, computer numerical control machining, injection molding and tooling, precision sheet metal fabrication, design engineering, urethane casting, and chemical etching.

