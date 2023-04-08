FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. Buys New Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 60,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,000. SEA accounts for about 0.4% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SEA by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SEA by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,141 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SEA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,652 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in SEA by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SE traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,686,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,741,559. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.38. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $40.67 and a 1 year high of $121.99.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on SEA from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on SEA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

