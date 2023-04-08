Financial Survey: Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) and TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ)

TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Get Rating) and Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.9% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.9% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of TransCode Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of Lixte Biotechnology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TransCode Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TransCode Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lixte Biotechnology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

TransCode Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,521.62%. Given TransCode Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TransCode Therapeutics is more favorable than Lixte Biotechnology.

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TransCode Therapeutics N/A -139.88% -117.04% Lixte Biotechnology N/A -295.66% -102.98%

Risk and Volatility

TransCode Therapeutics has a beta of -0.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lixte Biotechnology has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TransCode Therapeutics and Lixte Biotechnology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TransCode Therapeutics N/A N/A -$17.57 million ($1.35) -0.27 Lixte Biotechnology N/A N/A -$6.31 million ($0.46) -2.00

Lixte Biotechnology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransCode Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying metastatic disease. Its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is a preclinical stage product for the treatment of metastatic cancer. The company's products in preclinical programs include TTX-siPDL1, an siRNA-based modulator of programmed death-ligand 1; TTX-siLIN28B, an siRNA-based inhibitor of RNA-binding protein LIN28B. Its cancer agnostic programs comprise TTX-RIGA, an RNA-based agonist of the RIG-I-driven immune response in the tumor microenvironment; TTX-CRISPR, a CRISPR/Cas9-based therapy platform for the repair or elimination of cancer-causing genes inside tumor cells; and TTX-mRNA, an mRNA-based platform for the development of cancer vaccines meant to activate cytotoxic immune responses against tumor cells. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. operates as a drug discovery company. It uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development. It develops two series of pharmacologically active drugs, which include the LB-100 series that consists of novel structures, which might be useful in the treatment of cancers, and vascular and metabolic diseases, and the LB-200 series for the treatment of chronic hereditary diseases, such as Gaucher’s disease, as well as cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. The company was founded by John S. Kovach and Robert B. Royds on August 9, 2005 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

