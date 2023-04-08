Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) Price Target Cut to C$13.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Securities from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.2 %

TSE:FC opened at C$11.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.96, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 17.11. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$10.45 and a 12 month high of C$14.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$396.64 million, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. It engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. The company also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, residential and non-conventional house lending, and condominium capital improvement loans, as well as special situation loans.

Further Reading

