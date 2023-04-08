First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 140 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Motco bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Trading Up 1.2 %

NOW stock traded up $5.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $473.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,691,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $446.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $413.08. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $541.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.71, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NOW. Citigroup dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $521.97.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total transaction of $1,168,481.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.03, for a total transaction of $1,129,831.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,169,647.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 2,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.18, for a total value of $1,168,481.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,043,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,629 shares of company stock valued at $29,974,024. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.