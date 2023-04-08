First National Bank Sioux Falls Buys 9,873 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,873 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDEV. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 79,014 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 389,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,817,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 201,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 110,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 21,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 90,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IDEV traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.74. 464,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $47.01 and a 52 week high of $63.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.30.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

