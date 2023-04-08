First National Bank Sioux Falls Cuts Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First National Bank Sioux Falls decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 105.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.24.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,778,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,583. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.11 and a fifty-two week high of $107.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.56%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.